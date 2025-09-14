Nicole Kidman makes explosive update on social media

 
Nicole Kidman reveals the progress on 'Practical Magic 2' shooting

September 14, 2025

Nicole Kidman is working on the sequel to Practical Magic. Now she says in her latest post that the filming has wrapped up.

Taking to Instagram, the actress says, “That’s a wrap on ‘Practical Magic 2.’ Thank you to the cast & crew for all your magic.”

In the much-anticipated sequel, the Academy Award-winning actress reprises her role as Sally Owens, alongside fellow actor Sandra Bullock, who portrays Gillian Owens.

Apart from the Owen sisters, Dianne West and Stockard Channing are also returning. In addition to them, Lee Pace, Maisie Williams, Xolo Maridueña, Solly McLeod, and Joey King are also starring.

Though the makers have been tight-lipped about details of the sequel, it is said to be based on Alice Hoofman's other book in the Practical Magic series. 

Susanne Bier serves as director, while Akiva Goldsman has worked on the script along with Georgia Pritchett.

It is worth noting that Practical Magic, when first released in 1998, did not make a significant impact at the box office, grossing only $68.3 million globally on a budget of $75 million. 

But since then, when it was available on home video, the movie gradually achieved the status of cult classic.

The Practical Magic 2 is set to hit cinemas on Sept 18, 2026.

