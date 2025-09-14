Jennifer Aniston feels she's 'hit the jackpot' with new love Jim Curtis

Jennifer Aniston, Jim Curtis bond over dogs

Jennifer Aniston and Jim Curtis' romance is reportedly going strong!

The insiders recently revealed that the new couple is set to take a big step in their relationship. Sources told RadarOnline that Aniston and Curtis are ready to adopt a puppy together.

An insider shared, " Now he and Jen are talking about getting another one – maybe even a rescue puppy, so they can have that fun experience of raising it together."

Adding, "They've already started looking at pictures online of different dogs. They're both very excited."

"Getting a puppy together will be extra fun. It's such a bonding experience, almost like having a newborn – at least for a month or two. It will be a rescue, though. They'd never go to a breeder. There's no denying it's a real commitment, but Jen doesn't seem the least bit worried," the source also added.

Moreover, Jennifer Aniston, who had dated some hit celebrities in the past, reportedly feels like she's hit the jackpot with Jim Curtis. "Jen really does feel she's hit the jackpot with Jim. He's so hot, he's kind and respectful."

"He's evolved and interested in working on himself, and he loves rescuing dogs. What could be better?" the source noted.