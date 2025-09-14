 
Prince William leaves King Charles 'irritated' after annoying Princess Anne

King Charles is currently less irritated with the prodigal Harry than he is with Prince William

Mukhtar Ahmed Junejo
September 14, 2025

Prince William has reportedly left his father King Charles ‘irritated’ after the Prince of Wales frustrated Princess Anne over workload.

The reports, citing royal insiders, recently claimed that the Princess Royal is ‘annoyed’ with Prince William.

Princess Anne maintains strong relationship with King Charles, however, the insider close to her has noted her frustration with Prince William's workload, particularly regarding investitures at Windsor Castle.

Now, Radar Online, citing royal expert Tina Brown also alleged King Charles feels William's carefully cultivated image as a doting father, while genuine, is a 'tacit criticism' of his own past shortcomings as a parent.

Brown claims: "The king is, I am told, currently less irritated with the prodigal Harry than he is with his elder son and heir.

"Somehow, William’s parenting dedication always seems couched as a tacit criticism of the king’s own paternal deficiencies."

She went on saying: "And after five confirmed family vacations in the past seven months, William's first-week-back diary pulsated with two outings: a father-daughter excursion to a Women's Rugby World Cup pool match and a stroll through the Natural History Museum's new gardens.

"Charles, despite his battle with cancer, has carried out official engagements on 175 days during the past 12 months."

