Prince William sparks hope for Prince Harry truce with decisive step

Prince William 'will be watching' Harry closely during Australia visit

Future King making surprising plans about Harry's royal future

Harry has unspoken royal task to accomplish amid family turmoil



Prince William hasn’t spoken to his brother Prince Harry in more than three years, but there is a possibility that the upcoming Sussex tour to Down Under could move things in a much more positive direction.

It was revealed by the Sussexes’ Office last week that Harry and Meghan will be taking part in “a number of private, business, and philanthropic engagements” during their Visit in mid-April.

Since the Sussexes had informed Buckingham Palace about the Jordan trip beforehand, it is highly likely that the royals were informed of the Australia visit as well.

According to experts, this time around, Prince William will be keenly observing the trip for various reason, and especially as the future king of the British throne.

“As next in line to the throne William will no doubt be thinking about his future plans,” PR expert Dermot McNamara told the Mirror.

He explained that this trip could give William a bit of insight on who can be part of the royal fold and if there is still chance of a reconciliation “even for the sake of the family business, so to speak”.

“I’m sure [William] is interested to see how [the Sussexes] get on over there – and also whether anything is said about him and his brother, or the other members of the royal family and their current situation.”

Dermot suggested that this Harry and Meghan’s behaviour and the way they handle any royal-related questions would determine the fate of their Sussex titles as well. It is an unspoken task that Harry has to succeed in.

“Harry is still his brother, so he’s always going to be interested in his life anyway, even just on a very human level, and one would hope he wants Harry to do well.”

The update comes after a royal author Russell Myers revealed that William was left deeply saddened by feud with brother.