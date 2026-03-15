Prince Harry, Meghan Markle tear apart newly published royal book

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have hit back at claims in the new royal book Betrayal: Power, Deceit And The Fight For The Future Of The Royal Family, which suggests the late Queen Elizabeth II once told a friend that the Duchess of Sussex had “brainwashed” her husband.

The couple described author Tom Bower as having a “fixation” on them and dismissed his theories as far-fetched.

A spokesperson for the Sussexes said on Saturday, 14 March, that Bower “crossed the line from criticism into fixation,” saying he publicly stated the monarchy “depends on actually obliterating the couple from our state of life.”

The statement continued, “He has made a career out of constructing ever more elaborate theories about people he does not know and has never met.

Those interested in facts will look elsewhere; those seeking deranged conspiracy and melodrama know exactly where to find him.”

The book also claimed that Prince William and Princess of Wales considered Meghan “a threat” as tensions escalated before the couple left Britain for a new life in Montecito, California.

According to Bower, Harry was “shocked” by the downfall of Prince Andrew and feared that the future King could strip the Sussexes of all titles.

They are scheduled to return to Australia in mid-April as private citizens, marking their first visit since their 2018 royal tour.

During their time Down Under, they will visit Sydney and Melbourne, reconnect with old acquaintances, and revisit some of their previous ventures, including charity work and speaking engagements.