King Charles oversees succession decisions privately with William at forefront

King Charles navigates mounting scrutiny surrounding the royal line of succession and the future role of Andrew.

According to communications expert Lynn Carratt, the monarch is quietly engaging in “strategic conversations” designed to safeguard the long-term stability of the Crown.

Her comments come as political pressure grows over whether Andrew should remain in the succession following his arrest last month.

The debate has reached Westminster, where MPs pressed ministers about the possibility of legislative action.

Changing the order of succession would require an Act of Parliament, and Luke Pollard, the UK’s defence minister, acknowledged that the government has been in contact with Buckingham Palace while considering potential options.

The royal family gathered at Westminster Abbey on March 9 for the annual Commonwealth Day service, where Charles delivered a message reflecting on a world facing both “great challenge and great possibility.”

Carratt suggested that despite the growing political debate, the King is unlikely to reveal his personal opinion.

As a constitutional monarch, Charles must remain neutral and cannot publicly support or oppose legislation involving a member of his own family.

Instead, she believes the monarch will continue working discreetly with advisers and legal experts behind the scenes, ensuring any constitutional steps are handled carefully and without unnecessary drama.

At present, the official succession list still places Prince William first in line to the throne, followed by his children before moving on to Harry.