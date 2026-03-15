Princess Anne credits her endless energy to following teetotal Andrew’s lead

Princess Anne appears to have found her formula for boundless stamina as she abstains from alcohol entirely.

From charity galas to sporting events and official engagements, the Princess Royal is rarely seen with a drink in hand.

Anne’s teetotal lifestyle mirrors that of her younger brother, Andrew, who has also publicly confirmed he avoids alcohol, citing that he “doesn’t have the head for it.”

The royal siblings stand out in a family where occasional indulgences are not uncommon.

Queen Elizabeth reportedly enjoyed a Dubonnet-and-gin cocktail inherited from her mother, while other family members have admitted to drinking to calm nerves amid the pressures of public life.

Captain Sir Nicholas Wright RN, Anne’s former private secretary, revealed in ITV’s Anne: The Princess Royal at 70 documentary that he was “very jealous” of the Princess’s alcohol-free approach.

It’s a lifestyle choice that may help explain her extraordinary energy on multiple weekly engagements, where she navigates complex schedules and high-profile events without missing a beat.

Even in the modern royal generation, coping strategies differ.

Prince Harry, has openly discussed turning to alcohol and other substances to manage the mental strain of life,

He described a period when he felt “all over the place mentally” and was willing to try anything to feel better.