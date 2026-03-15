Princess Anne brings her passion to Aviva Stadium while William roots Wales

Princess Anne brings her passion to Aviva Stadium

While Prince William cheered on Wales at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium, his aunt, Princess Anne was making her own royal rugby appearance in Dublin.

As Patron of Scottish Rugby, she was spotted at Aviva Stadium on Saturday, cheering on Scotland as they faced off against Ireland national rugby union team in the Six Nations Championship.

Accompanied by her husband, Sir Tim Laurence, the Princess Royal brought her trademark energy to the stands, engaging with players, officials, and fans alike ahead of kick-off.

During the visit, Anne also took time to meet key Scottish Rugby representatives and discuss the ongoing development of the women’s and youth game in Scotland.

Earlier on Friday, she attended Gold Cup Day, the grand finale of the Cheltenham Festival 2026 with her daughter Zara tindall.

The Princess Royal at the Gold Cup Day of the Cheltenham Festival

During the day, she was seen taking a keen interest in the proceedings, chatting with racing officials and enjoying the vibrant atmosphere of one of the UK’s most prestigious horse racing events.