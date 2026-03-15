Sarah Ferguson receives eye-popping offer during exile: ‘only lifeline’

Fergie has no source of income as all businesses shut down

Suprising offer from US could be final chance to redeem herself

Former Duchess remain in exile after Andrew's arrest in February



Sarah Ferguson has reportedly been plotting to redeem herself as the mum of Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie suffers financial struggles and allegedly has no place of her own to stay.

The former Duchess of York was ousted from the royal fold in the wake of the Epstein scandal and since then she had been in exile, essentially vanished from the public view.

In an unexpected turn of events, Fergie has an astonishing offer on hand, which could possibly help her out of her financial and reputational damage, according to New York crisis PR strategist Mitchell Jackson.

The crisis manager told The Sun that Fergie, who is tipped to appear as a villain on the show Traitors, could actually salvage her career.

“With PR you work backwards from the goal,” he explained. “What she needs now is a lifeline, financially and reputationally and the only lifeline I see is The Traitors. That’s the only lifeline.”

The US reality show is hosted by Alan Cumming and it sees contestants as ‘Faithfuls’ and ‘Traitors’ as they compete to accomplish secret missions in the game.

“The move now isn’t to restore her reputation, the move is to play the villain,” Mitchell explained. “PR is poker and she’s been dealt the villain card. She can’t play any other one. She should do it for free. It’s her only option.”

He continued, “The problem for her now is this is actually an American scandal, because it’s an American scandal, she can’t just hop on a plane and fly over here like she usually does.”

Fergie has been dropped from all her charities, all of her businesses have shut down and she has been firmly ousted from the royal fold, even with her two daughters keeping distance.

There had been talk about how she might be writing a tell-all book exposing the royal family, but that has not been confirmed officially. Although, if Fergie does appear on the show, she might achieve her target far quicker than writing a book.