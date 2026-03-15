Kensington Palace shares update after William-Meghan row surfaces again

Kensington Palace meeting emerges as new book reveals fresh details

Harry, Meghan spokesperson hit back at bombshell claims

William, Kate take different approach for Sussexes feud after fiery statement

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have become a centre of a new controversy as bombshell revelations in new book stirs royal relations once again.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex issued a scathing statement in response to Tom Bower’s forthcoming book, which detailed some inside detail about a row between Meghan and William, and the quiet remarks about the Sussexes.

Moreover, it also made shocking claims against the Invictus Games, which also struck a nerve with Prince Harry.

While tensions are running high, Prince William busied himself with a key engagement, all the way in Cardiff. Just hours after the fiasco took place following allegations made in the new book, Kensington Palace shared an update from the Prince of Wales.

William had surprised rugby fans as he watched the Wales vs Italy Six Nations Match at the stadium. And it had been a fruitful trip since William’s team marked a big win.

“Fantastic to see @welshrugbyunion secure a @sixnationsrugby win! Thank you @italrugby for a brilliant contest,” the message read alongside highlights from the games.

Meanwhile, Princess Kate and their three children had remained at home.

It is clear that William and Kate will be opting for the same policy and not respond to any claims surrounding Harry and Meghan. While the Waleses did break their silence on the Epstein scandal and the Andrew arrest, the same doesn’t apply to the Sussexes.

In his book, Bower claimed that Meghan had allegedly told William “get your finger out my face” during a “reconciliation” meeting after their honeymoon in 2018. It had taken place at William and Kate’s Kensington Palace apartment.

However, the meeting spun out of control and the confrontation only escalated.

A spokesperson for the Sussexes slammed Bower and said that the new book “crossed a line” and the author has a “fixation” on people he has never met.