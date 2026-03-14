Prince William cheers on Wales after meeting rugby chiefs ahead of match

Prince William cheers on Wales after meeting rugby chiefs ahead ahead of match

Prince William took his seat at Principality Stadium to watch Wales take on Italy national rugby union team in the Six Nations Championship on Saturday.

William, who serves as patron of the Welsh Rugby Union, was spotted in high spirits ahead of kick-off, chatting with key rugby figures including WRU chief executive Abi Tierney, chairman Richard Collier-Keywood, and president Terry Cobner.

Photographs captured the royal supporter beaming as he prepared to cheer on the Welsh side from the stands.

The Prince of Wales also shared on Instagram, posting about attending the match and showing his enthusiasm for the occasion.

Prince William shares the rugby moment on Instagram

The match marks the final chapter of Wales’s tournament run this year.

Results have been tough for the team so far, with four defeats leaving them battling to avoid finishing at the bottom of the table.

Prince William meeting with WRU CEO Abi Tierney

Still, Cardiff supporters were hoping for a breakthrough result - especially as Wales have not secured a home win over Italy in the championship since 2020.

Before arriving at the stadium, William also marked another milestone on the sporting calendar.

In a message celebrating the 40th anniversary of Swimathon UK, the prince congratulated participants for turning swimming into a force for good.

He praised the hundreds of thousands taking part each year and highlighted the millions raised for charities that change lives.