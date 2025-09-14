Royal fans react as Prince Harry, Meghan plan to replace William, Kate Middleton

The royal fans have expressed their views over the reports that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are planning to 'replace' Prince William and Kate Middleton.

The Daily Express UK, quoted royal expert Richard Eden as saying, "They want to replace Prince William and Catherine as the principal royals, and they undermine them."

Commenting on the report, one royal fan said, “I don't think that they, are trying to oust or, replace The Prince & Princess Of Wales. Harry at least knows, that just will not happen.”

The fan continued, “I think they are trying to get, what his brother and his family have. Love & affection of the public. Royal Homes, Royal duties ( keeps them in the limelight). Paps following them around ( makes her think she has arrived). Security. Crowds waiting for them, where ever they go ( she in particular- would love that).”

Another said, “They will never replace the Prince and Princess of Wales, though MM might think she can but Harry should know better. I think MM thought she would be the next Diana, but let's face it Kate is far better looking, far more dignified and will be Queen one day, which really must grate on MM nerves.”

“They cannot 'replace' anyone. Harry is now 5th in line - way down the list and they live in the USA. Archie also needs the monarch's permission to marry, if he does without that permission, he is out too,” the third said.