Elton John celebrates ‘special moment' with sons Zachary, Elijah

Elton John is father to sons Zachary and Elijah both of whom were welcomed via surrogacy

September 14, 2025

Elton John just marked an "incredibly special moment" with sons Zachary and Elijah.

Taking to his official social media, while watching Watford FC, of which he is honorary life president, play in their new team kit.

The blue kit was launched earlier this month in celebration of the 50th anniversary of Elton becoming chairman in 1976.

Blue, the colour worn by Watford now, signifies the colour the singer wore during his early days as a supporter of the Championship football team.

Taking to Instagram, Elton shared a photo of his two sons, Zachary, 14, and Elijah, 12, who stood beside their father, watching the game. 

Elton wrote, "Watching @watfordfcofficial wear the new kit at today's game was another incredibly special moment for me.”

“From standing on the terraces as a boy, to celebrating 50 years since I became Chairman with my sons, this club has been one of the great loves of my life,” he further mentioned in the caption.

Since the new kits came out in September in honour of Elton, Watford FC, who are nicknamed the Hornets, have worn yellow home shirts since 1959 and they wore blue for the first time in their home game against the Blackburn Rovers.

In a launch video for the kit, Elton said: "My passion for this club has never died, and I'm so proud of this club, ever since I was five years old when we played in blue and there were two rickety old stands. What can I say? It's in my heart and my soul, you can't get rid of it. The supporters of this club have always been in my heart."

