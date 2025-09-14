Rebel Wilson accused of sabotaging 'The Deb' as legal battles escalate

Rebel Wilson is facing multiple legal challenges over her directorial debut The Deb, with co-producers alleging the actor is deliberately stalling the film’s release to secure the rights at a reduced cost.

Court filings reveal that production company AI Film has lodged proceedings in the New South Wales Supreme Court, accusing Wilson of conduct intended to damage its business and reputation.

The Pitch Perfect star is also the subject of a defamation lawsuit from three producers in the United States, while the film’s lead actor, Charlotte MacInnes, has issued a concerns notice threatening her own defamation action.

The Deb, co-produced by Wilson’s Camp Sugar and AI Film, was designed as a joint venture under the Dunburn Debutantes Commissioning Company. Wilson not only co-starred in the film but also made her directorial debut.

Tensions erupted last year after she accused fellow producers Amanda Ghost, Gregor Cameron and Vince Holden of sexual harassment, embezzlement and obstructing the movie’s release, allegations they strongly deny.

AI Film alleges Wilson’s social media posts and public comments undermined distribution negotiations and were intended to pressure the company into selling the film back to her at a discount.

In correspondence cited in court, Wilson’s lawyer confirmed she was in discussions to purchase the film outright.

MacInnes, meanwhile, has rejected Wilson’s claims of harassment involving her, saying, “There is no truth to the allegations made involving me … making false accusations undermines real victims and I won’t be the subject of a fabricated narrative.”

Wilson has dismissed the lawsuits as “spiteful toxic behaviour” by her co-producers and insists she has been working “tirelessly” to ensure the film’s release.

“I wish nothing more than to have this film released,” she said in a recent Instagram post.

Despite the escalating disputes, AI Film has maintained that The Deb will eventually reach audiences, describing it as “a joyous, fun film” with strong potential for commercial success.

The case is next scheduled for a directions hearing in the NSW Supreme Court on October 17.