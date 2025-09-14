Netflix reveals new 'Witcher' in S4 first-look

Liam Hemsworth sees fighting ghost in 'The Witcher' S4

Since Henry Cavill's exit, there is much buzz about Liam Hemsworth, who is stepping into Geralt of Rivia's boots in The Witcher. Now, Netflix has released the first look at season four, featuring him.



At first glance, it is hard to point out the difference between the Australian actor and the Man of Steel star's looks in the new clip the streamer shared.

Besides The Hunger Games actor, the cast largely remained the same. Such as Anya Chalotra (Yennefer of Vengerberg), Freya Allan (Princess Cirilla of Cintra), Joey Batey (Jaskier), Laurence Fishburne (Regis), Eamon Farren (Cahir), Anna Shaffer (Triss Merigold), Mimî M Khayisa (Fringilla), Cassie Clare (Philippa), Mahesh Jadu (Vilgefortz).

In addition to them, Meng’er Zhang (Milva), Graham McTavish (Dijkstra), Royce Pierreson (Istredd), Mecia Simson (Francesca), Sharlto Copley (Leo Bonhart), Danny Woodburn (Zoltan), Jeremy Crawford (Yarpen), Bart Edwards (Emhyr), Hugh Skinner (Radovid), and James Purefoy (Skellen).

Season four, the makers previously shared, is the penultimate season, with season five set to conclude the story.

“This is the beginning of a two-season journey for our family to finally reunite and be together — hopefully forever,” said creator, showrunner, and executive producer Lauren Schmidt Hissrich earlier.

Meanwhile, the forthcoming season's logline read, “After the Continent-altering events of Season 3, Geralt, Yennefer, and Ciri find themselves separated by a raging war and countless enemies."

"As their paths diverge, and their goals sharpen, they stumble on unexpected allies eager to join their journeys. And if they can accept these found families, they just might have a chance at reuniting for good.”

The Witcher's season four will arrive on Netflix on Oct 30.