Jason, Kylie Kelce get real about parenting challenges

Jason Kelce is sharing how he keeps things in check at home.

During a candid chat on wife Kylie Kelce's Not Gonna Lie podcast, the retired NFL player opened up about how he disciplines his daughters, Wyatt, 6, Elliotte, 4, Bennett, 2, and Finn, 6 months.

When one listener asked for advice on stopping kids from cursing, Jason, 37, had a simple answer, “Put them in time out, take away toys."

"Do things that have negative consequences. They stop doing it usually.”

Furthermore, Kylie, 33, disagreed slightly, suggesting that parents should not overreact.

“The kid’s looking for a reaction,” she noted.

Jason then revealed his go-to approach, “Honestly, a good ‘Look at me right now.’ Have them look you in the eyes. ‘Stop what you’re doing right now. You’re gonna piss me off.’”

Calling the tactic “pretty effective,” he laughed, while Kylie agreed: “As soon as you say, ‘Look me in the eyes,’ our girls are like, ‘S***!’”