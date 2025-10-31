'F1' producer describes Brad Pitt's last day filming

Producer Jerry Bruckheimer recalls last day filming with Brad Pitt

Producer Jerry Bruckheimer says Brad Pitt didn’t want filming for his racing movie F1 to end, calling the actor’s final day on set his “unhappiest.”

Bruckheimer, 82, took a trip down memory lane as he spoke to the press at a recent special screening in Los Angeles of “the happiest day of my life” during Abu Dhabi shoot—which had rather been an upsetting experience for Pitt.

“When Brad climbed onto the car, it was his last run. He would say it was his unhappiest day because he wanted to drive some more,” Bruckheimer told People.

Kosinski added that he felt “really good” about Pitt’s control on the track, saying the actor “was really sad to get out of the car on the last day.”

“We let him do a few more laps at the end of the last take,” he added. “He really loved playing this character. It was emotional for him to say goodbye.”

Directed by Joseph Kosinski, F1 follows Brad Pitt as veteran racer Sonny Hayes, who returns to the track to mentor rookie driver Damson Idris and help a struggling team. The film was shot during real Formula One events.