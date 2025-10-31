 
Geo News

Jacob Elordi seeing other people post Olivia Jade split: Source

Jacob Elordi and Olivia Jade have ended things once again just weeks after rekindling their relationship in September

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

October 31, 2025

Photo: Jacob Elordi already over Olivia Jade split as he explores new interests: Source
Photo: Jacob Elordi already over Olivia Jade split as he explores new interests: Source

Jacob Elordi appears to be moving on from his on-and-off romance with Olivia Jade Giannulli.

According to Us Weekly, the Euphoria actor “is already seeing someone else and has been on dates” following his split from the YouTuber earlier this month.

Advertisement

The pair first began dating in December 2021 and went through several breakups before briefly reuniting in September 2024. 

However, their reconciliation was short-lived, with sources saying the relationship “wasn’t working again.”

Olivia was last seen supporting Elordi at the Frankenstein premiere during the Toronto International Film Festival in early September.

Advertisement
Sydney Sweeney delivers powerful message to young girls
Sydney Sweeney delivers powerful message to young girls
Blake Shelton, Keith Urban praise Cassidy Daniels's touching song
Blake Shelton, Keith Urban praise Cassidy Daniels's touching song
Jason, Kylie Kelce share hilarious Halloween banter
Jason, Kylie Kelce share hilarious Halloween banter
'Wicked' director claims Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo exceeded expectations
'Wicked' director claims Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo exceeded expectations
Sydney Sweeney gets candid about her fight to be 'taken seriously'
Sydney Sweeney gets candid about her fight to be 'taken seriously'
Kim Kardashian takes cues from Kanye West split for new show
Kim Kardashian takes cues from Kanye West split for new show
Julia Fox wants to have another kid?
Julia Fox wants to have another kid?
Big update on 'IT: Welcome to Derry' viewership
Big update on 'IT: Welcome to Derry' viewership