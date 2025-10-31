Jacob Elordi seeing other people post Olivia Jade split: Source

Photo: Jacob Elordi already over Olivia Jade split as he explores new interests: Source

Jacob Elordi appears to be moving on from his on-and-off romance with Olivia Jade Giannulli.

According to Us Weekly, the Euphoria actor “is already seeing someone else and has been on dates” following his split from the YouTuber earlier this month.

The pair first began dating in December 2021 and went through several breakups before briefly reuniting in September 2024.

However, their reconciliation was short-lived, with sources saying the relationship “wasn’t working again.”

Olivia was last seen supporting Elordi at the Frankenstein premiere during the Toronto International Film Festival in early September.