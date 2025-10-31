Cardi B jokes about 'roach eggs' in unwashed hair

Cardi B reveals bizarre truth about her hair routine

Cardi B is revealing surprising insight about her hair routine

In a recent live stream on Instagram, the Hello rapper revealed to her fans that she has not washed her hair for three months.

The doting mom, who is expecting her fourth kid with boyfriend Stefon Diggs, said in a clip posted on X (formerly Twitter), pointing at her hair covered with a wig cap, "I probably got all types of roach eggs, mosquito eggs, everything in this."

Cardi had been vocal about her hair throughout the years, sharing her struggles with her hair journey.

Back in 2021, she shut down online backlash, calling her mixed based on her hair.

"I been posting pics of my hair journey for years and being mixed don’t mean your hair is always long and curly, that wasn’t my case," she said at the time.

"Since I was a child I have problems with managing my hair and couple years ago I find different methods that work for me and look at my length now. They’ll try to make us believe our hair won’t grow this long it’s not true," Cardi continued. "A lot of hair products we used back then wasn’t good for our hair but that’s all we had to choose from also we couldn’t afford to get to the salon regularly, if at all."

"I want women of color with tighter curl patterns to know that you don’t have 'bad hair,' There’s no such thing as bad hair, and 'good' hair don’t mean a certain texture. All hair is good," she added.