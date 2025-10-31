Demi Lovato reveals her 2025 Halloween look

Demi Lovato turns meme into Halloween costume

Demi Lovato just turned one of the internet’s oldest memes about her into a Halloween costume.

The singer, 33, took to Instagram on Thursday with photos and TikToks of herself dressed as “Poot Lovato,” a decade-old viral meme born from a poorly lit 2015 photo that fans jokingly claimed showed Lovato’s “long-lost twin locked in a basement.”

In the new photos, Lovato showed a recreated look, posting side-by-side photos of the original image and her costume. She also staged a spooky garage shoot, complete with dramatic shadows and a video of “Poot” screaming for help.

She kept the joke going with a TikTok “house tour,” showing off Poot’s simple “home,” complete with a water heater, bubble wrap, and cleaning supplies.

“Happy Halloween and happy one week of intd!!! Been so locked in this era thought I’d let Pootvato out,” Lovato captioned the post.

Her husband, Jutes, summed it up best in the comments. “Alright Halloween is over everyone. Pack it up. It belongs to Demi this year.”