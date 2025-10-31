Selena Gomez shares sweet moment with husband Benny Blanco as she marks major milestone

The singer reflects on Rare Impact Fund's 5-year journey

Selena Gomez is celebrating a major milestone for her mental health initiative, the Rare Impact Fund.

The singer and actress took to her Instagram account on Thursday to mark five years of her Rare Impact Fund.

In the celebratory post, Selena posted behind-the-scenes snaps of the event for the Rare Impact Fund's 5-year journey, including one sweet picture with her husband, Benny Blanco.

In the heartfelt post, she looked back at how the foundation has grown, writing, "Last night’s Rare Impact Fund Benefit reminded us how far we have come. What began five years ago as a dream to make mental health resources more accessible for young people has grown into a global community of organizations, leaders and supporters changing lives every single day."

Selena shared that the Rare Impact Fund now supports 30 nonprofit organizations across the world.

The entrepreneur concluded her post by expressing gratitude to everyone who has supported her cause, "To everyone who has believed in this mission, shared your story, or simply cared – thank you. Together, we are creating a world where every young person gets the mental health support they deserve.

To say my heart is full is a complete understatement."