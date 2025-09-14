 
Chatter follows Prince Harry after concluding UK trip

Prince Harry’s lack of gloaty or self-congratulatory behavior leads to a lot of talk about his changes at a ‘full image reset’

Hiba Anjum
September 14, 2025

Prince Harry’s behavior sparks talk: 'Nothing lack of gloaty or self-congratulatory?'

The founder of PR agency The Atticism has just offered his take on the ‘best’ strategy for Prince Harry, given his recently successful meeting with King Charles, at Clarence House.

For those unversed with this visit, it happened during a four day visit the Duke made to the UK. There he visited various charities like the WellChild Awards as well as the Children in Need Initiative.

With all this in the rearview, the expert, Renae Smith spoke to Express with her thoughts.

“The best strategy for Harry now is slow and steady,” she started right off the bat saying.

And “if he can keep this up for a year or so, I’d call that a full image reset.”

She even hailed the Duke for his “huge success” in the UK and said he ‘ticked’ all the boxes he needed.

She was also quoted saying, “from a PR perspective, the strength was in its authenticity. Every engagement felt genuine, with a clear philanthropic thread running through it. I’ve always said philanthropy is his safest and strongest space. It plays to his strengths without inviting controversy.”

“Another big win was tone,” she added. Because throughout the whole four day visit, “nothing felt gloaty or self-congratulatory. Harry avoided the trap of making charity work about himself or making snarky remarks during speeches etc, he just got on with it, and that’s exactly what people want to see from him.”

Plus “the meeting with his father was also handled well. It wasn’t dramatic, it didn’t spark gossip, and that quieter energy is exactly what he needs.”

So “if I were advising him, I’d be calling this trip a huge success, it ticked every PR box,” she added in her concluding remarks. 

