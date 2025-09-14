Buckingham Palace shares glimpse into royal library and archives

Buckingham Palace offers a candid look at the royal archives

With US President Donald Trump’s upcoming State Visit to the UK, Buckingham Palace has just released a behind-the-scenes video of the royal library and archives.

The video promises “behind-scenes preparations” from the side of the Palace.

The video contained a caption as well that offers more insight and reads, “for every State Visit, the Library and Archives team bring together historically significant material from The Royal Collection to showcase in an exhibition for the visiting Head of State.”

Check it out Below:

For those unversed, the BBC reports that the President’s visit will begin on Tuesday 16 September and stretch into Thursday 18 September, 2025.

The president will be accompanied by his first lady Melania Trump, for his second visit State Visit, albeit the first with King Charles as monarch.

While the initial dates of his arrival were Wednesday 17 September to Friday 19 September, plans soon got moved due to the President’s schedule.

According to Sky News, President Trumps’ invite was handed in person by Sir Keir Starmer, during his own visit to the White House back in February of this year.