Kristen Stewart shares her favourite French films list

Kristen Stewart gets honest about her favourite French movies

Kristen Stewart is sharing her list of French films that she considers her favourites and that have also inspired her as an artist.



She shared the titles during her masterclass titled 'My French Cinema' at France's Feauville Film Festival, which had drawn many fans.

The movies the Twilight star has chosen include Elevator to the Gallows, Hiroshima Mon Amour, A Real Young Girl, The Lovers on the Bridge, The Double Life of Veronique and The Piano Lesson.

“It sounds ****** absurd coming from me,” the 35-year-old shared that she had a hard time watching the movies to their end.

“Considering it’s what I want to do with the rest of my entire life. But I have to strap myself into a seat to stick with an entire movie. I drift in and out.”

In other news, Kristen Stewart shared in an interview what she would wear at her wedding.

In a chat with WhoWhatWear, the actress said she liked her gown in The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn–Part 1.

“I love that dress so much. I remember getting into it. It felt like getting into a real wedding dress because I was being hidden in some room with, like, heaters and I was like, ‘It’s too hot in here and my makeup’s melting off,’” she remembered.

The star continued, “And they’re like, ‘Well we’re not going to be ready for another 30 minutes.’ It was like, ‘But I’m ready now. This is the time that I can play the bride.’”

At the end, Kristen concluded that her soft spot for the gown was so much strong that "if I were to ever do something like a classic wedding dress, this is kind of the one. I’m not going to do it, but I gotta do it. I appreciate that."