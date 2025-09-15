 
Prince William is 'human' for resenting Prince Harry, says expert

Prince William's feelings about Prince Harry are justified by expert

Eleen Bukhari
September 15, 2025

Prince William is not ready to spare Prince Harry and let him back into the Royal fold.

The Prince of Wales is seemingly not happy as Prince Harry tried to find his way back into the Royal fold and is proving to be a hindrance in his truce with King Charles.

Speaking about William’s feelings, Royal expert Jennie Bond told Mirror: "[William] has stood by his father through the past few tough years, he has stood IN for his father when needed, and he has stood UP for his father, declaring they are 'very much not a racist family'.

She continued: "I’m sure the King would have told William in advance about his decision to meet Harry. But William wouldn’t be human if he didn’t feel some resentment about Harry flying back for a headline-grabbing few days, very publicly handing out dosh to charities (which is something the rest of the Royal Family do regularly – but discreetly) and strutting his stuff…while his brother does the day-to-day grip and grin business of the royal workload?"

"Time may yet prove the great healer, but, where William is concerned, now is certainly not the right time for reconciliation with his sibling," Jennie said. "Indeed, it may never happen."

