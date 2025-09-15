 
Kris Jenner dubbed 'queen of reinvention' following bold beauty move

Chris Appleton admits he's obsessed with Kris Jenner's beauty resurgence

Web Desk
September 15, 2025

Kris Jenner receives praise for beauty resurgence
Kris Jenner receives praise for beauty 'resurgence'

Kris Jenner, the reality tv star is proving that age is just a number!

The Kardashian-Jenner matriarch recently revealed that she underwent a facelift "refresh" in order to be the best version of herself. "I had a facelift about 15 years ago, so it was time for a refresh. I decided to do this facelift because I want to be the best version of myself, and that makes me happy," Kris told Vogue Arabia.

Now, celebrity hairstylist Chris Appleton, praised Kris , saying that he's "obsessed" with her.

He said, "My whole Instagram and TikTok is just Kris Jenner."

Adding, "It's a Kris Jenner fan account at this point. I'm obsessed with her. She's so funny."

"I just love that she’s having this resurgence, and she’s living her best life. I’m all for reinventing yourself at any age. And I think she is the queen of doing that right now," Chris added. "And do you know the best part about it? She’s having a great time doing it. She’s generally not trying, she’s just having great fun."

The famous hairstylist, who has worked with Kris Jenner on switching up her iconic short hair, went on to add, "I love how we've been changing up her hairstyle because she was known for the iconic short hair."

"We've been doing all different looks, and I think she just looks amazing. She's such a fun person to work with, so it's always a great time," Chris Appleton added.

