Ben Stiller gushes over 'Focker-In-Law' co-star Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande joins the cast of 'Meet the Parents' series, which is set to be released on November 26, 2026

September 15, 2025

Ben Stiller talked about welcoming new cast member, Ariana Grande, in Focker-In-Law.

During an interview with E! News, the Zoolander actor candidly talked about his experience of filming with the songstress.

"What’s surprising, and maybe not really surprising, is how amazingly she blended in. She’s such a pro, she’s so funny, she’s so talented, obviously as a singer, but also she was so funny and amazing in Wicked," he heaped praises over the 7 Rings singer.

Sharing rare details about Grande's on-screen character, Stiller told the outlet, "What she’s doing in this movie is very unique, it’s a very unique character, and we’re having a great time and just like to work with her."

Before concluding, the Hollywood actor shared, "I mean, we all would love it - we’re in process."

The fourth installment of Meet the Parents will bring back original stars Teri Polo, Stiller, Blythe Danner, and Robert De Niro, alongside new additions like Grande.

Previously, at the 25th anniversary of the movie, the 59-year-old actor admitted that it’s the right time to create another installment as his age is the same as his co-star, Niro, when the original movie came out in 2000.

The upcoming movie's story revolves around the engagement of Greg and Pam’s adult son to a woman, played by Grande, considered wrong for him.

Focker-In-Law is set to be released on November 26, 2026.

