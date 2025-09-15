 
Geo News

Kylie Jenner shares glimpses of heartfelt moments with daughter Stormi

Kylie Jenner shares both her children, daughter Stormi and son Aire, with her ex-partner Travis Scott

By
Web Desk
|

September 15, 2025

Kylie Jenner enjoys her day off with daughter Stormi 

Kylie Jenner enjoys a makeup session with daughter Stormi.

The 28-year-old American media personality and socialite took to her TikTok on Sunday, September 14, and posted a video of her showing her makeup skills using different products from her brand Kylie Cosmetics while relaxing at home with 7-year-old daughter Stormi.

In the clip, Kylie was first seen wearing a robe with her 3-year-old son, Aire, who held her while standing behind, whereas Stormi sat on her lap. She prompted Aire to say, “Get ready with us,” and Stormi repeated the words.

The next clip showed the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star and Stormi sitting side by side as they began their makeup session.

“So we’re going to start with lip butter,” Kylie quipped, showing their lip products to the camera along with Stormi.

Before applying her lip butter, the little girl then smelt it and chimed, “Mmm, it really does smell good,” which made Kylie say, “Thank you.”

“Now, we’re going to do blush,” The Kardashian’s star said.

“I want to touch it,” Stormi urged while holding her blush stick.

“You can touch it. You can even go like this,” Kylie replied, demonstrating and applying some of the product on her cheeks.

