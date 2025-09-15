Ed Sheeran's Charlie Kirk song is real?

Ed Sheeran

Claims that British singers Ed Sheeran and Adele paid tribute to Charlie Kirk following his killing in Utah have been debunked.

Kirk, 31, founder of conservative student group Turning Point USA, was shot and killed September 10 during a college event at Utah Valley University.

In the days after his death, a video surfaced on YouTube purporting to show Sheeran and Adele releasing an emotional tribute.

The 7-minute, 15-second clip, uploaded by the channel “AI Modiveza,” was titled “Adele & Ed Sheeran – Rest in Peace, Charlie Kirk (Emotional Tribute Song).”

The video quickly went viral, fueling speculation across social media that the two chart-topping artists had collaborated on a memorial track.

However, the claim is false.

Neither Sheeran nor Adele has issued any public statement about Kirk’s death, nor have they released a tribute song.

Both artists are currently engaged in unrelated projects, Sheeran is continuing his world tour, while Adele remains on break after completing her Las Vegas residency.

Similar false claims have also been made about Eminem and Rihanna.



