Stephen Colbert has no plans after 'The Late Show' end

Stephen Colbert doesn't see beyond 'The Late Show' closure

Stephen Colbert has admitted he is not giving a thought to his future after the cancellation of The Late Show.

On Sunday, September 14, the 61-year-old American comedian and writer spoke to PEOPLE and other media outlets in the press room at the 2025 Emmy Awards, where he articulated his thoughts on the forthcoming closure of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, as it was cancelled following 10 seasons in July of this year.

Colbert even showed his headshot and resume, joking about what's next while presenting an award at the ceremony and expressed his excitement to get back to work.

He stated, "I love what we do, and I want to go to work on Tuesday and for the next nine months with these people and work hard to have fun.”

The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug star added, "We do the show with each other, we do the show for each other every day. And I have the privilege and responsibility of that day to share with the audience what we did. And I love it.”

"And I know it's coming to the end in May, but I'm going to savor every day of it. I want to land this plane. Absolutely beautiful. And I got nothing else on my mind,” Colbert remarked.