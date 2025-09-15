 
Kylie Jenner shares sneak-peek of her family life with fans

Kylie Jenner shared a new 'get ready with me' video on Instagram featuring daughter Stormi, delighting fans with a sweet mother-daughter makeup session using Kylie Cosmetics

Syeda Zahra Shamil
September 15, 2025

Kylie Jenner gave fans a glimpse into her family life on Sunday, posting a new “get ready with me” video on Instagram featuring her daughter Stormi, 7.

The 28-year-old Kylie Cosmetics founder, who also included son Aire, in the opening moments of the clip, guided her children to announce “get ready with us” before beginning a playful beauty session.

The video, which quickly racked up over 1.3 million likes, showed Jenner and Stormi using products from her makeup line in a sweet step-by-step tutorial.

Jenner’s pout, long a topic of discussion since she admitted to getting lip fillers on Keeping Up With The Kardashians a decade ago, appeared more natural in the footage.

Reflecting on her beauty journey, Jenner has previously said her daughter boosted her self-confidence. 

“My daughter looks like me. I get to see my beauty in her, and it’s made me love myself more,” she told HommeGirls in 2023.

The billionaire mogul recently celebrated her 28th birthday with close friends and family, while continuing to keep her relationship with actor Timothée Chalamet mostly private.

