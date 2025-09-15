Prince William unlikely to reconcile with Harry anytime soon

Prince William frustrated by Harry’s headline-making UK visit

Prince William may still feel some frustration toward Prince Harry, especially after his recent visit to the UK, according to a royal expert.

According to royal expert Jennie Bond, it is likely that the Prince of Wales was told in advance about Harry’s meeting with King Charles.

However, she added that it would be understandable if William felt some resentment towards his younger brother, who left the royal duties in 2020.

While William continues to carry out his royal duties quietly, Harry’s brief return included public charity appearances that drew media attention.

"I'm sure the King would have told William in advance about his decision to meet Harry," Jennie told The Mirror.

"But William wouldn’t be human if he didn't feel some resentment about Harry flying back for a headline-grabbing few days, very publicly handing out dosh to charities (which is something the rest of the Royal Family do regularly – but discreetly) and strutting his stuff…while his brother does the day to day grip and grin business of the royal workload?” she added.

Bond further speculate that a reunion between Princess Diana and King Charles’ sons may never happen.

"Time may yet prove the great healer, but where William is concerned, now is certainly not the right time for reconciliation with his sibling. Indeed, it may never happen,” she said.