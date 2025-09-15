Sydney Sweeney's Emmy appearance sparks speculation amid controversies

Sydney Sweeney made a subdued appearance at Sunday’s Emmy Awards, raising questions about her standing in Hollywood following a series of recent controversies.

The Euphoria actress took to the stage to present Owen Cooper with the award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series but was noticeably absent from backstage photos and high-profile afterparties.

Once a staple of red carpets and industry events, Sweeney’s limited presence at television’s biggest night comes as she faces backlash over her recent American Eagle denim campaign, which critics accused of echoing far-right imagery.

According to Daily Mail, the campaign nonetheless proved lucrative for the brand, helping generate more than $1.2 billion in revenue since June.

Further scrutiny followed reports that Sweeney is a registered Republican voter in Florida, a revelation that has sharply divided opinion online and placed her at odds with many of her peers in Hollywood.

Moreover, her muted appearance contrasted with the politically charged atmosphere of this year’s Emmys, where several winners used their platforms to spotlight global issues.

Hacks star Hannah Einbinder dedicated part of her acceptance speech to calling for a ceasefire in Gaza, while Javier Bardem wore a black-and-white keffiyeh on the red carpet in support of the pro-Palestinian movement.

Sweeney, who has previously avoided discussing her political affiliations, has seen mixed fortunes at the box office in recent months.

Furthermore, Ron Howard’s survival thriller Eden, in which she starred, grossed just $1 million on its opening weekend, while her indie drama Americana earned $500,000 against a $9 million budget.

For now, the actress remains a prominent but polarizing figure in Hollywood, and her quiet showing at the Emmys has only intensified speculation about her place in an industry increasingly defined by political divides.