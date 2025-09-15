Prince Harry stuns with his plans involving Archie and Lilibet

Prince Harry shakes the calm with his statement about Archie and Lilibet's UK trip

Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, has revealed he is “closer” to taking his kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, to the United Kingdom following his reconciliation with King Charles III.

During his recent trip to Ukraine, Harry spoke to The Guardian about his plans to take his children, Archie and Lilibet, back to his homeland but refrained from quoting the exact time.

The Duke of Sussex shares his children, 6-year-old Archie and 4-year-old Lilibet, with his wife, Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex.

When the reporter asked if he would like to take his children to his native country after his reunion with King Charles, he replied, "Yes, I would. This week has definitely brought that closer.”

Notably, this comes after Harry gave an interview to BBC in May 2025 following his defeat in a legal battle against the UK government over security issues that removed his automatic police protection when visiting Britain, as he abandoned his royal duties in 2020 and cut ties with King Charles after six months.

“I miss the U.K., I miss parts of the U.K., of course I do. I think that it’s really quite sad that I won’t be able to show my children my homeland. They’re going to miss, well, everything,” he said.

“I love my country. I always have done. Despite what some people in that country have done,” the Duke of Sussex admitted.