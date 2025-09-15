Leonardo DiCaprio compares new role to Tom Cruise's Ethan Hunt

Leonardo DiCaprio compares 'One Battle After Another' role with Tom Cruise’s Ethan Hunt

Leonardo DiCaprio is nothing like Tom Cruise’s Ethan Hunt in One Battle After Another.

In a new interview, Leonardo compared his character Bob Ferguson to Tom’s Ethan Hunt from the Mission: Impossible series.

"He's trying to raise a daughter, and he doesn't know how to do it right, when his daughter gets captured," began the Titanic star in an interview with Entertainment Tonight.

The Academy Award winner added, "Why take the bathrobe off? You gotta go. You gotta go get your girl."

"It's like the opposite of Tom Cruise in Mission: Impossible. [Bob] does everything wrong. And he doesn't land or stick any of his stunts," he joked.

The film also stars Regina Hall as Deandra, Benicio del Toro, Teyana Taylor, and Sean Penn.

Del Toro recently got candid about always having wanted to work with Leonardo.

"With Leo, you just let him bring the character, and you just ... he's the story. So for me [...] with Leo, it's like, work around him and just [make] sure that we fed the story with my character in it," del Toro told People.

He added, "And Leo is one of those actors that I've been admiring for decades, and I never had a chance to work with. So getting this chance to work with him was a great experience and a great opportunity for me, and I hope he feels the same way."

One Battle After Another will hit theaters on September 26.