Ed Sheeran used AI to write lyrics on new album?

Ed Sheeran faces backlash over claims he let AI write his album

Ed Sheeran was accused of using AI to write lyrics on her new album.

As the singer recently released his album Play, featuring 12 tracks, he has been slammed over "robotic" lyrics.

An insider told RadarOnline, "There may be three of them in his marriage – Ed, Cherry, and ChatGPT."

Another added, "The AI question hangs over this record. Some of the lines feel too generic, too automated, as if they've been spat out by a bot. It is sad, because Ed at his best has always been personal and poetic. Here, it sounds like he's outsourced his soul."

On the other hand, a UK review branded the album "lyrically lamp."

"Audiences don't mind polish. But they do mind the idea that their favorite songwriter isn't writing anymore. The suspicion of AI use is toxic in music – it makes everything feel hollow," the label source stated.

Meanwhile, one veteran producer said, "AI can churn out serviceable choruses in seconds."

"But what it can't do is pain, joy, or the raw mess of being human. That's why this Ed Sheeran debate matters – it goes to the heart of whether fans can still trust what they're hearing," they added.

However, Ed Sheeran has described his album Play to be written during the "darkest period" of his life.