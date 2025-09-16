Mary McDonnell set to star in Marvel's 'Vision' series and thriller 'One Second After'

Mary McDonnell is set to lead two forthcoming projects

Mary McDonnell is all set to join the cast of two forthcoming projects.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, the Oscar-nominated actress will appear in Marvel's series Vision and the sci-fi thriller, One Second After.

The 73-year-old actress will star opposite Josh Holloway and Hannah John-Kamen in the thriller feature.

In the film, Mary will play the character of the astute mother-in-law to John, who protects his daughters after an electromagnetic pulse attack plunges the world into chaos.

The filming for One Second After is expected to begin this month in Sofia, Bulgaria.

On the other side, Mary's role in the Marvels' Vision series has not been disclosed.

The release dates for both projects have not yet been announced.

Who is Mary McDonnell:

Mary is an American film and TV actress. She is best known for her roles in Scream 4, Sneakers, Independence Day, and Donnie Darko.

She also appeared in several TV series, including Major Crimes, The Fall of the House of Usher, Grey’s Anatomy, and Battlestar Galactica.

Mary earned Oscar nominations for her stunning performances in Passion Fish and Dances With Wolves.

The actress also received Emmy Award nominations for The Closer and ER.