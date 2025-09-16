Meri Brown opens up about ex Kody Brown's parenting style over the years

Meri Brown criticizes ex Kody Brown's parenting style

Sister Wives star Meri Brown didn’t hold back while criticizing her ex-husband Kody Brown's parenting style during a recent interview.

During an appearance on the latest episode of I Do, Part 2 podcast, the 54-year-old TV personality recalled how Kody’s parenting style has changed over the years.

“I’m not going to put any judgment on him,” she said of Kody, who reportedly distances himself from many of his children.

She further said, “There are things that I think he did better in his younger years than he does now … Parenting is a big one.”

“The way that he parents breaks my heart,” added Meri. “It really does.”

For those unversed, Kody shares 18 children with his four wives.

Talking about Kody’s estrangement from his children, the TV star said, “He’s got children who need him and want to have a relationship with him, and he’s not putting in the effort."

“I don’t see [it]. I can’t say he’s not, but I don’t see effort being put in where some of his kids really need it," continued Meri.

“And so it’s really sad to see the challenges that he and his kids are going through right now," she added.

For those unversed, Meri and Kody officially announced their split in January 2023.

The TV personality shares only one kid with Kody - Leon Brown.