Lauryn Hill makes stylish cameo at NYFW with daughter Selah Marley

Lauryn Hill shares Selah Marley with her ex Rohan Marley

September 16, 2025

Lauryn Hill has made a stylish appearance with her daughter, Selah Marley, at New York Fashion Week on Sunday.

As per People magazine, the eight-time Grammy-winning singer and her daughter attended COS’ NYFW presentation on September 14, at the Greenpoint Terminal Warehouse.

For their stylish cameo at NYFW, the mother-daughter duo wore items from the brand’s Autumn/Winter 2025 collection.

Lauryn looked stunning in a wool jacket with a leather top underneath. The Ex-Factor songstress completed her all-black look with dress pants.

Selah wore a navy blue blazer to the event. For accessories, the 26-year-old added pops of color with a bright yellow clutch and matching yellow shoes.

As per the press release, COS’s autumn/winter 2025 collection is “a study in contrast, materiality and craftsmanship, captured through an evocative interplay of space and light.”

Alongside Lauryn and her daughter, Jodie Turner-Smith, Naomi Watts, and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley were among the celebrities who attended the event.

For those unversed, Lauryn shares Selah with her ex Rohan Marley - the son of the late crooner Bob Marley.

Who is Selah Marley:

Selah is a professional model. She began her career in 2011 and has since worked with several fashion brands, including Beyoncé’s Ivy Park, Chanel, and Calvin Klein.

