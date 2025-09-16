 
Sabrina Carpenter breaks silence after Biker Gang declares her G.O.A.T

Sabrina Carpenter receives shout-out from Biker Gang for her album 'Man's Best Friend'

By
Web Desk
|

September 16, 2025

Sabrina Carpenter reacts as Biker Gang crowns her Mans Best Friend
Sabrina Carpenter reacts as Biker Gang crowns her 'Man's Best Friend'

Sabrina Carpenter has broken her silence after Biker Gang's major shoutout.

After the Espresso hitmaker released her album, Man's Best Friend, Carpenter receives a special shout-down in a comedic sketch featuring a fictional biker gang.

The skit, shared by rising filmmaker Nicholas Burton and Australian actor Dave Hoey, quickly made waves online.

Sabrina took to her Instagram Stories later and shared a the comedic sketch featuring its tribute to her latest album, Man’s Best Friend.

In the video, Dave began, "My brothers, thank you for joining me in the club on short notice. As you all know, something happened over the weekend," adding, "I’m sure you heard about what I’m referring to. We need to talk about it."

However, Nicholas barges in with Sabrina's album poster, "Sabrina Carpenter dropped her new album, Man’s Best Friend."

It follows a mock fight among the bikers as they debate Sabrina's lyrical take on men’s emotions in songs like Taste and Please Please Please.

Notably, the video ends with Nicholas Burton declaring Sabrina Carpenter the "G.O.A.T." while holding her poster.

