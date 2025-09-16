Nina Dobrev's break up with Shaun White crushed her marriage hopes

Nina Dobrev struggling to move on after split with Shaun White

Nina Dobrev has been struggling to move on after split from Shaun White.

As per the recent findings, the source candidly discussed with US Weekly that The Vampire Diaries alum is embracing the pain and slowly finding her way.

“Nina is devastated,” the insiders said. “They had finally started planning the wedding and things were in motion.”

Her break-up is “still very fresh,” the source told the outlet before adding that she has been “supported by her closest girlfriends, who have been checking in on her.”

Referring to rumours swirling online that he cheated on her, the insiders explained, “They were very loyal to each other.”

“There was no cheating at all during the course of their five-and-a-half-year relationship.” “Any online speculation that suggests otherwise is ridiculous,” the source added.

In March, Dobrev discussed her plans to walk down the aisle after being engaged in October 2024.

"I really want to enjoy it and not rush that process," the Hollywood actress told E! News, "We're just enjoying being engaged at this point.

And being in that sort of phase because a lot of your life is—you have a boyfriend for half of your life and then you have a husband for half of your life. But the fiancé period is very short," she concluded.

For those unversed, Nina Dobrev and Shaun White have ended their engagement after a five-year-long relationship.