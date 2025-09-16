Margot Robbie turns head during major return to red carpet

Margot Robbie made a striking return to the red carpet in New York this week, dazzling at the premiere of her new film A Big Bold Beautiful Journey.

The 35-year-old actress turned heads in a black-and-white gown from Mugler’s spring/summer 1998 haute couture collection.

The corset-style design featured a plunging bodice, highlighting Robbie’s toned figure.

Styling her blonde hair in a sleek updo, the Barbie star paired the archival look with silver statement earrings.

She posed alongside co-star Colin Farrell, who looked sharp in a grey suit.

The event marked Robbie’s high-profile return to acting less than a year after welcoming her first child.

Speaking previously about motherhood, she described the experience as “the best.”

A Big Bold Beautiful Journey, which opens in cinemas on September 19, follows two strangers, Sarah (Robbie) and David (Farrell), who meet at a wedding before embarking on a surreal adventure that allows them to relive defining moments from their pasts.

The film also features Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Hamish Linklater, Lily Rabe, Billy Magnussen, and Jodie Turner-Smith.

Fans have already praised early footage, with some calling it a potential “movie of the year.”