Margot Robbie turns head during major return to red carpet

Margot Robbie wowed at the New York premiere of 'A Big Bold Beautiful Journey', stepping out in a vintage Mugler gown from the 1998 haute couture collection

By
Syeda Zahra Shamil
|

September 16, 2025

Margot Robbie made a striking return to the red carpet in New York this week, dazzling at the premiere of her new film A Big Bold Beautiful Journey.

The 35-year-old actress turned heads in a black-and-white gown from Mugler’s spring/summer 1998 haute couture collection. 

The corset-style design featured a plunging bodice, highlighting Robbie’s toned figure.

Styling her blonde hair in a sleek updo, the Barbie star paired the archival look with silver statement earrings. 

She posed alongside co-star Colin Farrell, who looked sharp in a grey suit.

The event marked Robbie’s high-profile return to acting less than a year after welcoming her first child. 

Speaking previously about motherhood, she described the experience as “the best.”

A Big Bold Beautiful Journey, which opens in cinemas on September 19, follows two strangers, Sarah (Robbie) and David (Farrell), who meet at a wedding before embarking on a surreal adventure that allows them to relive defining moments from their pasts. 

The film also features Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Hamish Linklater, Lily Rabe, Billy Magnussen, and Jodie Turner-Smith.

Fans have already praised early footage, with some calling it a potential “movie of the year.”

