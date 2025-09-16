Owen Cooper celebrates his big win with parents in major outing

Owen Cooper became the youngest male Emmy winner on Sunday night, taking home Best Supporting Actor for his breakout role in Netflix’s Adolescence.

The 15-year-old received a standing ovation as he accepted the award from presenter Sydney Sweeney, beating out industry heavyweights including Javier Bardem.

In his speech, Cooper credited the cast and crew, saying, “It may have my name on this award, but it really belongs to the people behind the camera.”

Adolescence proved to be one of the night’s biggest winners, collecting eight trophies overall, including acting and writing honors for Stephen Graham and a directing award for Philip Barantini.

The series, which explores a teenager’s descent into online incel culture, has become a global hit with an average of 45 million monthly views.

After the ceremony, Cooper was spotted celebrating with his parents, Andy and Noreen, who supported him throughout the evening.

The young actor has since returned to the UK to resume his GCSE studies, after being granted a week off school to attend the Los Angeles event.