 
Geo News

Owen Cooper celebrates his big win with parents in major outing

Owen Cooper made Emmy history Sunday as the youngest male winner, earning Best Supporting Actor for Netflix’s Adolescence before returning home to resume his GCSE studies

By
Syeda Zahra Shamil
|

September 16, 2025

Owen Cooper celebrates his big win with parents in major outing
Owen Cooper celebrates his big win with parents in major outing

Owen Cooper became the youngest male Emmy winner on Sunday night, taking home Best Supporting Actor for his breakout role in Netflix’s Adolescence.

The 15-year-old received a standing ovation as he accepted the award from presenter Sydney Sweeney, beating out industry heavyweights including Javier Bardem. 

In his speech, Cooper credited the cast and crew, saying, “It may have my name on this award, but it really belongs to the people behind the camera.”

Adolescence proved to be one of the night’s biggest winners, collecting eight trophies overall, including acting and writing honors for Stephen Graham and a directing award for Philip Barantini. 

The series, which explores a teenager’s descent into online incel culture, has become a global hit with an average of 45 million monthly views.

After the ceremony, Cooper was spotted celebrating with his parents, Andy and Noreen, who supported him throughout the evening. 

The young actor has since returned to the UK to resume his GCSE studies, after being granted a week off school to attend the Los Angeles event.

Sam Frost steps out in style at Australian Women's Film Festival
Sam Frost steps out in style at Australian Women's Film Festival
Margot Robbie shares co-star Colin Farrell's sweet 'job'
Margot Robbie shares co-star Colin Farrell's sweet 'job'
Jane Fonda reacts to old friend Robert Redford's death
Jane Fonda reacts to old friend Robert Redford's death
Malcolm-Jamal Warner's shocking death details revealed video
Malcolm-Jamal Warner's shocking death details revealed
Colin Farrell suffers on screen mishap in front of Margot Robbie
Colin Farrell suffers on screen mishap in front of Margot Robbie
Tyler Posey makes heart-stopping confession about wife Phem
Tyler Posey makes heart-stopping confession about wife Phem
Zoe Kravitz's father Lenny was keen to meet Harry Styles: Source
Zoe Kravitz's father Lenny was keen to meet Harry Styles: Source
Paige DeSorbo reveals shocking truth behind her 'Summer House' exit
Paige DeSorbo reveals shocking truth behind her 'Summer House' exit