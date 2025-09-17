Cardi B reveals how new beau Stefon Diggs sparked her interest in football

Photo: Cardi B promises to visit every single football match amid Stefon Diggs romance

Cardi B is reportedly living her WAG era.

As per the latest report of PEOPLE Magazine, the 32-year-old rapper, revealed that her boyfriend, NFL star Stefon Diggs, has even managed to convert her into a die-hard football watcher.

While co-hosting Today with Jenna & Friends, the songbird got candid about her new romance and how it has shaped her into a football fan.

“I be on the screen on Sunday every day cursing people out. ‘Pass the ball!’” she joked

For those unversed, Cardi and Diggs were first linked in October 2024 before confirming their romance in June 2025.

The couple's relationship came after her high-profile split from Offset, whom she accused of stalking, harassment, and even sending revenge intimate footage of them as a couple to her new boyfriend, last year.

Though she is yet to attend one of Diggs’ games in person, the WAP hitmaker said that it is only a matter of time.

“But after this whole album thing, I’m going to every single game, every single one of them,” she promised, referencing the upcoming 19th September release of her new record Am I the Drama?