Jade Thirlwall stuns in fashion shoot as she launches solo album

Fresh off the release of her debut solo album That’s Showbiz Baby!, Jade Thirlwall is making waves with a striking new editorial shoot for the launch issue of Edward Enninful’s Magazine 72.

The 32-year-old singer posed in a series of bold, high-fashion looks, including oversized coats and statement platform heels.

One standout shot featured Thirlwall in a pale pink coat paired with dramatic navy platforms, her hair slicked back in a polished bun.

In another, she modeled a vibrant yellow ensemble with black platforms.

The photoshoot came at a pivotal moment in Thirlwall’s career.

Following the breakup of Little Mix in 2022, she has quickly carved out her own path with two Top 10 singles and a Best Pop Act win at the 2025 Brit Awards.

Her new record, which dropped last Friday, features tracks such as Angel of My Dreams and Midnight Cowboy.

Thirlwall’s first solo tour is set to kick off across the UK and Ireland next month.

Speaking about the milestone, she said, “This album has been years in the making, so I’m beyond excited it’s finally out. To be able to perform it live later this year is also a dream come true.”

Despite her solo momentum, Thirlwall recently reassured fans that a Little Mix reunion remains on the horizon.

“There will be a Little Mix reunion if it’s the last thing I do,” she told Capital Buzz.