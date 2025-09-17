Lupita Nyong'o, Mandy Moore reveal hidden struggles behind women health advocacy

Lupita Nyong’o, Mandy Moore get candid on women’s health struggles

Mandy Moore and Lupita Nyong’o are advocating for women's health research!

The This Is Us alum and the Quiet Place: Day One star have recently sat down to talk about the visible gap in the field of research for female health.

They recently met lawmakers at Washington, D.C., to raise the issue and importance of funding for the cause.

Sharing their own personal struggle, the actresses chatted on ABC News Live Prime's upcoming segment on what was the motivating force behind advocating women’s health and reaching out to the one who makes law, via People.

Lupita shared that her struggle when she discovered she had noncancerous fibroids in her uterus, and lack of research in the specific area made it hard for her.

After opting for surgery for her painful condition instead of living with the pain, when Lupita asked her doctors what she could do "to make sure that they didn't come back," the doctor responded her by saying, "There's nothing you can do, it's only a matter of time until they grow again."

“I was so stunned by how little my doctor could tell me about this condition,” she noted, adding, "For us to just allow women to be in pain, for it to just be normalized and accepted is unacceptable to me.”

“So I wanted to play whatever role that I could to ensure that the generations coming up after me do not, that they're not met with the same sort of casual ignorance."

Shedding light on her driving force, Mandy said, “I think since becoming a mother, it's so much easier for me to advocate on behalf of myself and my children and the future generations."

“It's such a no-brainer to be able to use this crazy platform that a job I love has sort of given me," she added.