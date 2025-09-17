 
Jason Bateman, Laura Linney reunite at Netflix's 'Black Rabbit' premiere in NYC

September 17, 2025

Jason Bateman and Laura Linney stole the limelight on Tuesday as they attended the premiere of Black Rabbit at SVA Theater in New York City.

On September 16, the former costars reunited on the red carpet of Jason's new Netflix crime series.

In the picture obtained by People magazine, Jason and Laura can be seen smiling on the red carpet beside each other.

The Carry-On actor dressed in an all-black ensemble at the event, while 'The Big C' actress looked stunning in a luminous silver blazer and pants.

For those unversed, the two stars were last seen together in the series Ozark, which ran for four seasons from 2017 until 2022.

What 'Black Rabbit' Is About:

Black Rabbit is a thrilling tale of two brothers, Vince and Jake, who tackle a troubled family business as “everything’s falling apart.”

“When the owner of a New York City hotspot allows his turbulent brother back in his life, he opens the door to escalating dangers that threaten to bring down everything he's built,” the film synopsis read.

'Black Rabbit' Release Date:

The upcoming crime thriller film will premiere on Netflix on Thursday, September 18.

