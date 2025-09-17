Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco's secret Santa Barbara wedding plans leak

New details of Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco’s upcoming wedding emerge

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco are reportedly getting married later this month at a secluded estate in Santa Barbara, California.

According to The Sun, the couple will exchange vows on September 27. Guests will stay nearby at the El Encanto hotel, where rooms costing around $3,500 per night are fully booked for the weekend.

To protect their privacy—much like Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez did for their own ceremony—the musician couple are also arranging for their guests to be picked up and driven to the venue without revealing w the destination in advance.

“Everyone is so excited despite the mystery, they know it will be an amazing time,” a source told the outlet.

Neither Gomez nor Blanco has publicly commented on the reported details.

However, Gomez's recently-held bachelorette party on a yacht in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, is also evident of the nearing nuptials.

Meanwhile, Blanco, 37, also marked the upcoming nuptials with a bachelor party in Las Vegas. TMZ reported he and his friends stayed in a villa costing $25,000 a night.

The couple announced their engagement in December 2024 after more than a year of dating. They made their relationship public in early 2024.