 
Geo News

Candace Cameron Bure shares rare glimpses from daughter Natasha Bure's wedding

Natasha Bure, daughter of Candace Cameron Bure and Valeri Bure, married with Disney star Bradley Steven Perry in Malibu

By
Web Desk
|

September 17, 2025

Candace Cameron Bure shares rare glimpses from daughter Natasha Bures wedding
Candace Cameron Bure shares rare glimpses from daughter Natasha Bure's wedding

Candace Cameron Bure’s daughter, Natasha Bure, has finally exchanged vows with Disney star Bradley Steven Perry.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Tuesday, the 49-year-old actress surprised her fans by sharing stunning photos from her daughter's wedding.

"We introduce to you Mr. And Mrs. Perry!! A huge congratulations to the sweetest @bradleysperry and our beautiful daughter @natashabure on the celebration of their marriage!" Candace penned in the caption.

The Fuller House alum further wrote, “We couldn’t have asked for a kinder man than Bradley to love and care for our girl. Natasha, you are radiant inside and out and are already the best wife to your beloved."

"My heart swells with happiness for you two. We love you both so much. May God bless all the days of your lives together," she added.

As per People magazine, Natasha and Bradley tied the knot on September 14, in an intimate "romantic garden" wedding in Malibu, California.

Talking about their big day, the couple told the outlet that "It’s almost impossible to put into words what our wedding truly feels like. It’s surreal and overwhelming in all the best ways. There is nothing better than marrying your best friend."

 "This day is also so much more than just a celebration of our love, it’s a reminder of how blessed we are to be surrounded by the most incredible family and friends — people who have cheered us on, shaped us, and stood by us," added the newlyweds.

'Black Rabbit' cast weighs in on the passing of Robert Redford video
'Black Rabbit' cast weighs in on the passing of Robert Redford
Demi Lovato on upcoming album's 'energy'
Demi Lovato on upcoming album's 'energy'
Ed Sheeran performs in London pop-up store for new album 'Play': Watch video
Ed Sheeran performs in London pop-up store for new album 'Play': Watch
Margot Robbie on magical experience of 'A Big Bold Beautiful Journey'
Margot Robbie on magical experience of 'A Big Bold Beautiful Journey'
Michelle Dockery shares honest thoughts on 'Downton Abbey' ending
Michelle Dockery shares honest thoughts on 'Downton Abbey' ending
Margot Robbie shockingly reveals why she couldn't play Kylie Minogue in biopic
Margot Robbie shockingly reveals why she couldn't play Kylie Minogue in biopic
Cast of Netflix's 'Black Rabbit' get honest about 'authentic' film video
Cast of Netflix's 'Black Rabbit' get honest about 'authentic' film
Hilaria Baldwin reacts to Alec Baldwin's appearance on 'Dancing With the Stars' video
Hilaria Baldwin reacts to Alec Baldwin's appearance on 'Dancing With the Stars'