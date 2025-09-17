Candace Cameron Bure shares rare glimpses from daughter Natasha Bure's wedding

Candace Cameron Bure’s daughter, Natasha Bure, has finally exchanged vows with Disney star Bradley Steven Perry.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Tuesday, the 49-year-old actress surprised her fans by sharing stunning photos from her daughter's wedding.

"We introduce to you Mr. And Mrs. Perry!! A huge congratulations to the sweetest @bradleysperry and our beautiful daughter @natashabure on the celebration of their marriage!" Candace penned in the caption.

The Fuller House alum further wrote, “We couldn’t have asked for a kinder man than Bradley to love and care for our girl. Natasha, you are radiant inside and out and are already the best wife to your beloved."

"My heart swells with happiness for you two. We love you both so much. May God bless all the days of your lives together," she added.

As per People magazine, Natasha and Bradley tied the knot on September 14, in an intimate "romantic garden" wedding in Malibu, California.

Talking about their big day, the couple told the outlet that "It’s almost impossible to put into words what our wedding truly feels like. It’s surreal and overwhelming in all the best ways. There is nothing better than marrying your best friend."

"This day is also so much more than just a celebration of our love, it’s a reminder of how blessed we are to be surrounded by the most incredible family and friends — people who have cheered us on, shaped us, and stood by us," added the newlyweds.