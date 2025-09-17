Ed Sheeran reveals Play's song dedicated to his wife Cherry Seaborn

Ed Sheeran opens up about writing songs on his relationship with Cherry Seaborn

Ed Sheeran has opened up about writing songs about 'real conflict' in his marriage with Cherry Seaborn.

While appearing for a Spotify Q+A session, the Shape of You singer shared that it was important to be honest about the ups and downs in life.

Referring to his song, Perfect, he said, "Cherry knows I write about everything - not just the good stuff. Songs like Perfect exist, but so do the ones about real conflict.”

"That's part of any relationship, and I think it's important to be honest about it,” the 34-year-old singer added.

Revealing that one of his songs from his recently released album, Play, is dedicated to his wife, he told the audience, “Cherry heard the Bono story about missing his wife's birthday and writing her a song, so it inspired me to gift her one. It's a personal moment that exists only for her.”

For those unversed, Ed Sheeran tied the knot with Cherry Seaborn in 2019 and the couple shares two daughters, Lyra Antarctica, and Jupiter.

Meanwhile, the Photograph singer highlighted the importance of finding the right balance between his music career and his family.

The American singer recalled his early career by saying, "In my early career, it was 100 per cent work, zero per cent personal life. Now it's 70 per cent family, 30 per cent music. Balance isn't just healthy - it's success.

"When I look back at these years with my family and friends, I want to say: I lived those days and I enjoyed every minute," Ed Sheeran added before signing off the conversation.